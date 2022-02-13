Demon Slayer Fans Celebrate Season 2 with This Cursed Cosplay

One awesome pair of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fans celebrated Season 2’s big finale with some excellent cosplay of the Upper Six demonic siblings Daki and Gyutaro! The Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series has been a major hit with fans ever since it kicked off last December, and now the season is coming to an end with an extended final episode much like its extended season premiere. This arc tasked Tanjiro Kamado and the others with their hardest fight yet as they truly experienced what they are up against with the Upper Rank demons under Muzan’s control.

The season kicked off its major demon fight by revealing more of Daki’s power and abilities with each new episode, and while she was already a major challenge even for the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, things took a turn for the worse when it was revealed that her brother, Gyutaro, was actually hiding out on her body. Together the two of them actually counted as the Upper Six, and not only did they make one another stronger, but they made each other cooler as well. It’s a dynamic that comes through especially well due to some awesome cosplay from artists @milkey_cos and @prosto_pactamah on Instagram! Check it out below:

Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc will be ending with its eleventh episode. This final episode will be an extended double-length version that will clock in around 45 minutes, and that means there will be plenty of time to wrap up all of the loose threads hanging before the season comes to an end. There has yet to be any word on whether or not the series will be continuing with a third season (or perhaps a feature film release) just yet, but it’s likely a given considering the massive popularity of the series.

As for what to see for the rest of the season, the fight against Daki and Gyutaro looked like it was over as of the penultimate episode but as we have seen from the season thus far, each new victory always feels like a loss as well as something unexpected usually happens. And that’s the case here. But with Daki and Gyutaro, fans now have a good idea of what kind of real threats Tanjiro needs to be ready for moving ahead.

But what do you think? How did you like Daki and Gyutaro as the main villains? How did you like the Entertainment District arc overall? How did you like Season 2 (including the Mugen Train stuff) as a whole? Let us know all of your thoughts about Demon Slayer and everything anime in the comments!