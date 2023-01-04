Demon Slayer Cosplay Hypes Up Inosuke for Season 3

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now hard at work at returning for the third season of the anime later this Spring, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Inosuke Hashibira's return to the franchise! The first two season of the anime was such a massive success that it ended up being a surprise that its debut feature film went on to be even more successful than that. The second season then took it to the next level with an even bigger response for the Entertainment District arc, and now the anime's hoping to follow all of that up with the third season.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be coming back this April as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule with new episodes, and that means Tanjiro Kamado and his group of friends will be taking on some tough demon challenges once more. Helping Tanjiro against these powerful new enemies will be the likes of Inosuke, who has been brought to life ahead of the third season with some awesome cosplay from artist @yaizaperez on Instagram! Check it out below:

How to Watch Demon Slayer Season 3

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's third season will be tackling the Swordsmith Village arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series. After Tanjiro and the others were first hit by the first member of the Upper Ranks, things are only going to get tougher from then on. They will be fighting against demons that are much tougher than anything they have faced before, and will need to keep their wits about them if they want to make it out alive.

They will be helped out by the returning Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, and Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, who will be joining the fight for the first real time in the anime, and with the anime not having a concrete release date for this Spring just yet, it's only a matter of time before we get to see how all of the fights in the Swordsmith Village arc go down.

What are you hoping to see from Demon Slayer's third season? Where does it rank among your most anticipated returns of the year overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!