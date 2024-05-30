Demon Slayer Cosplay Puts Hilarious Spin on Tanjiro and Nezuko

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now working its way through the Hashira Training Arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and a wild cosplay has put a new spin on the Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado sibling duo! Demon Slayer Season 4 has premiered this Spring to take on a major training arc as Tanjiro and the other members of the Demon Slayer Corps, and it won't be too much longer before the final fights against Muzan Kibutsuji's powerful final forces begin in full. But this training period means we won't get to see much of Nezuko in action this time around.

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc will have plenty of Tanjiro as he takes part in each of the Hashira's special training, but Nezuko will be on the sidelines this time around as there won't be any kind of major conflict to be seen this season. It's going to be a brief break for the siblings, but it won't be too long before they get thrown right back into the chaos once more. But the duo has come back together once more with a wild cosplay from artist Low Cost Cosplay on Instagram. Check it out below:

Where to Watch Demon Slayer Season 4

You can now stream the first three episodes of Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc with Crunchyroll (which has yet to confirm how many episodes it will last this Spring), but can also catch up on the first three seasons of Demon Slayer along with the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc movie streaming there as well while we wait for what's next. There has yet to be an announcement for the release of the new season's English dub as of the time of this publication. They tease what to expect from the anime on a whole as such:

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

If you wanted to check out the now complete original manga and read ahead instead, you can find Koyoharu Gotoge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba its entirety (with a paid subscription) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service.