Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc Toonami Premiere Date Announced

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc is finally coming to Adult Swim’s Toonami block later this Summer. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba recently wrapped up Season 4 of the anime earlier this Spring, and fans are currently waiting on the franchise to return to kick off the anime’s grand finale at a later date. But while the original Japanese broadcast of the TV series has ended for now, the English dub broadcast of the series is really only getting started. Toonami will soon be wrapping up its recent rerun of the Entertainment District arc season, and now the next season is on deck.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc serves as the third season of the TV anime series, and during San Diego Comic-Con 2024 weekend it was officially announced that this season would finally be hitting Toonami’s schedule beginning on August 10th. With the TV series airing its third season with Toonami this Summer, it means the English dub broadcast is also one major step closer to its grand finale in the near future as well. Check out the new Toonami announcement below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://x.com/DemonSlayerUSA/status/1817387058542829778

What Is Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc?

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc is the third season of the TV anime, and it adapts the titular Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series. This season reintroduces the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, and the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, to the anime series for a new series of battles against two more members of Muzan Kibutsuji’s Upper Ranks as the demons are getting more intense than ever before. It also serves as a turning point for what’s to come in the anime’s future.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba wrapped up the fourth season of the TV anime earlier this Spring, and with the anime’s end announced even huger plans for the anime’s future. The Infinity Castle arc will be adapted into three feature films forming a trilogy adapting the final battles of the original manga series. There have yet to be any release windows or dates set for this new trilogy yet, but you can catch up with it all now airing with Toonami, and streaming with platforms such as Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix.

You can also find the complete original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga release with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to read ahead in the story instead.