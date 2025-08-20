New Demon Slayer Collab Brings Custom Tanjiro Jerseys to Texas Rangers Fans

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is continuing its collaboration with the Major League Baseball (MLB) with a new exclusive jersey. The MLB initially released a special animated short by ufotable, the same studio behind the Demon Slayer anime. Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani featured prominently in the animated short, with the animation style evocative of the iconic aesthetic of the Demon Slayer anime. The MLB has since sold merchandise based on the short feature, including T-shirts with images of the animation and designed after Demon Slayer. However, the original MLB collaboration was more focused on the Dodgers than the other American baseball teams.

Demon Slayer is now crossing over with the Texas Ranger. Starting September 9th, the Globe Life Field Stadium, the Rangers’ home stadium, will begin handing out specially costumed jerseys based on Demon Slayer. September 9th will be themed around Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, the first movie of the planned trilogy for the anime. Fans who purchase themed night tickets for September 9th will receive the Demon Slayer Jersey. The design for the jersey is based on the black-and-green checker patterns of Tanjiro’s jacket. The Texas Rangers logo is plastered on the front of the jersey, while Tanjiro 25 is on the back.

Texas Rangers Are Promoting Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle in Latest Collab

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is taking over Globe Life Field with the @Rangers on September 9! ✨



Theme night tickets are now available for purchase and includes a custom Texas Rangers x Tanjiro Kamado jersey! pic.twitter.com/eCsNz4RJPa — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) August 19, 2025

Number 25 is possibly a reference to the curse of the Demon Slayer Mark that Tanjiro has. Those who carry the mark typically don’t live past 25, though there have been some exceptions. The Tanjiro jersey will be available in limited supply and will only be gifted to those who purchase the theme night tickets. Crunchyroll and Aniplex will release Infinity Castle Part 1 in the United States three days after the franchise collaborates with the Texas Rangers, on September 12th. Infinity Castle has already broken US history by breaking the record for the highest first-day ticket pre-sales for an anime movie on Fandango.

The film has also broken several Japanese records, becoming the highest-grossing movie of 2025 in Japan, and is one of the top 5 highest-grossing Japanese motion pictures of all time. Infinity Castle is on pace to potentially out-gross the previous record holder for the highest-grossing Japanese movie, currently held by the first Demon Slayer film, Mugen Train. Crunchyroll and Aniplex are ramping up promotion for the motion picture, even releasing to the press that Hollywood superstar Channing Tatum will be lending his voice for Infinity Train.

Anime has become an absurdly popular medium and is set to become even bigger in 2025. People’s growing acceptance of anime led to more collaborations with American sports brands, including the MLB and NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Red Sox have both partnered with One Piece for exclusive artwork and promotion. These collaborations not only draw in the anime fanbase, but they also help advertise the series to a mainstream crowd. The Tanjiro 25 Texas Ranger jersey will likely become a sought-after collector’s item for Demon Slayer fans, making September 9th a must-attend game for anyone who’s an enthusiast of one of the biggest anime series in the world.

