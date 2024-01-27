Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Movie World Tour Tickets Now on Sale

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be returning for Season 4 of the anime later this Spring, but fans hoping to see some of it early can now purchase tickets to the United States leg of the new Hashira Training arc movie's world tour premiere! Demon Slayer Season 4 will be tackling the Hashira Training arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and it's going all out before the TV series premieres in full. Hitting theaters throughout the world with a special World Tour planned across multiple countries, fans in New York can now buy their tickets to see the new season premiere before anyone else!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- is a special theatrical event featuring both the final hour long episode from the Swordsmith Training arc and the hour long season premiere for the Hashira Training Arc. While this new film will be hitting theaters around the world later this February, fans in New York will get their first chance to see it as part of the World Tour stop at the Regal Union Square on February 10th. Tickets are now on sale for this World Tour screening with a tease of special guests and more.

What Is New Demon Slayer Movie?

For those outside of New York, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- will be hitting screens (including IMAX formats) in the United States on February 23rd. The new event will be released with both Japanese language and English dubbed audio, and this will be the first time many fans get to see the new season in action before Demon Slayer Season 4 premieres in full later this Spring. Aniplex and Crunchyroll tease Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- as such:

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- will feature 'A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light' (Episode 11) from the Swordsmith Village Arc, featuring the conclusion of the fierce battle between Tanjiro and Upper Four demon Hantengu, as well as Nezuko's triumph over the sun. Seamlessly followed by Episode 1 of the highly anticipated Hashira Training Arc, featuring the start of training conducted by the Hashira in preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, an episode never before seen by audiences."

