Netflix’s Devil May Cry Teams Up With Evanescence for Brand-New Single

Devil May Cry is gearing up for its worldwide debut with Netflix not long from now, and the anime is teaming up with rock group Evanescence for a brand new single to hype its release. Devil May Cry might have gotten its first shot at an official anime adaptation many years ago, but now it’s about to take a much bigger swing with a new anime coming later this Spring for Netflix. As the anime series prepares to kick off April with this new take on Dante, it’s also featuring a much different kind of soundtrack that fans might have expected.

Netflix and Adi Shankar’s Devil May Cry has gone all out for a particular kind of rock vibe from the 2000s with the likes of Limp Bizkit’s “Rollin” serving as its opening theme, and Papa Roach’s “Last Resort” being the backing track to its newest trailer. But as the anime prepares to make its full debut, Evanescence has taken to social media to announce a brand new collaboration track with the anime series, “Afterlife.” Check out the small preview below ahead of its streaming release this Friday (with a special lyric video dropping on Thursday at 9am PT).

Our new single, "Afterlife", from the @netflix series Devil May Cry, hits streaming platforms THIS FRIDAY! Lyric video featuring exclusive clips from the new series will drop this Thursday at 9am PT, Stay tuned for updates!https://t.co/LOxAJBT2Fq pic.twitter.com/oROWDFx8f5 — Evanescence (@evanescence) March 24, 2025

When Does Devil May Cry Hit Netflix?

Devil May Cry officially releases with Netflix worldwide beginning on April 3rd as part of a huge new wave of anime coming for the Spring 2025 anime season. Created by Adi Shankar (who also serves as Executive Producer and Showrunner), Devil May Cry will be running for eight episodes with its debut. The new series is a special collaboration between Shankar, Capcom and Netflix with animation produced by Studio MIR (The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, The Legend of Korra), with Alex Larsen as writer, and Capcom’s Hideaki Itsuno and Studio MIR’s Seung Wook Lee as Executive Producers.

The English voice cast for the series includes the likes of Johnny Yong Bosch (who originally voiced Nero in the Devil May Cry video games) as the voice of Dante, Scout Taylor-Compton as Lady, Hoon Lee as White Rabbit, Kevin Conroy as VP Baines, and Chris Coppola as Enzo. The currently announced Japanese voice cast includes the core trio of Toshiyuki Morikawa as Dante, Fumiko Orikasa as Mary, and Hiroaki Hirata as Vergil. It’s yet to be revealed how Evanescence’s “Afterlife” will be used in the new series, however.

What Will the New Devil May Cry Be About?

As for what to expect from Netflix and Adi Shankar’s new take on Devil May Cry, Netflix teases the coming series as such, “In this animated adaptation of the popular Capcom game and from the vision of Adi Shankar, sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck.” With the new series teasing characters from the original games making their debut, it’s going to be an exciting release for sure.

Devil May Cry is already carving out an identity to further separate it from Shankar’s work with the likes of Castlevania and Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, and this focus on this particular era of Metal and Alternative Rock is a fun way to give it a nostalgic vibe while fitting within the current era too. If this series is going to have as much fun as each of these promotional efforts have been teasing, then fans are looking at a good time with this one.