Digimon Adventure Promo Teases Agumon's Mega Evolution

✖

Digimon Adventure's newest promo is teasing Agumon's Mega Evolution! The new Digimon Adventure series is now making its way through its second big arc, and the threats against the DigiDestined are now stronger than ever. Although the new series has seen Mega level Digimon enemies before, and even saw Tai and Matt working together to form Omnimon a couple of times, now the series is getting ready to officially break through to its next stage of evolutionary battles. Previously teased through some surfaced episode titles, Agumon's Mega evolution is finally coming to the new series.

Episode 30 of Digimon Adventure is titled "The Mega Digimon, WarGreymon" and just as the title suggests, Agumon's Mega Digimon will finally be making its debut in the reboot series following a series of teases in past battles so far. You can check out the promo for the episode below thanks to @Wikimon_news on Twitter, and they begin to describe the next episode as such, "Although Taichi and co. escape from the jungle, the remaining enemies come chasing after them."

Digimon Adventure: ep. 30 "The Ultimate, War Greymon" Although Taichi and co. escape from the jungle, the remaining enemies come chasing after them. In order to let everyone escape safely, Taichi and Metal Greymon decide to be bait. They draw the enemies towards them... pic.twitter.com/ythWbfCM8t — Wikimon (@Wikimon_news) December 20, 2020

The synopsis continues as such, "In order to let everyone escape safely, Taichi and MetalGreymon decide to be bait. They draw the enemies towards them...However, Parrotmon, a new enemy, appears. Although they manage to fight an even battle, Parrotmon is struck by black lightning from the sky, and evolves into Crossmon, [a Mega]!" So as the synopsis and promo confirms, the Mega level Digimon battles are officially set to begin!

With the series now bringing Mega evolution to the table with the DigiDestined, it's only a matter of time before the other DigiDestined reach their Mega levels as well. This is the one area the original series never chose to cover, so there are bound to be far more surprises in store with the new series' second major arc. But what do you think?

Are you ready for WarGreymon's debut in the new Digimon Adventure series? How do you feel about the new series so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!