Digimon Adventure Reveals Spoilery Batch of New Episode Titles

Digimon Adventure has revealed a spoilery new batch of episode titles for the new series! The new Digimon Adventure series has crossed the 30 episode mark as now Tai and the other DigiDestined are in a higher scale of battle than they were before. With Tai and Agumon officially breaking the ceiling for the Mega Evolution as of the newest episode of the series, the series will be diving into deeper and darker threats for the next major arc of the reboot series. This also means some uncharted territory for fans more familiar with the original series.

But the next few episodes of the series tease that there will be some familiar faces coming in the anime soon. A new batch of episode titles have been discovered by @Wikimon_news on Twitter, and they reveal some big additions to the future of the series. But be warned that like the other titles in the series, they're a big giveaway as to what we can expect to see so read on if you don't want to go in completely blind to what's coming next:

Titles for episodes 32-35 of Digimon Adventure: have been revealed: 32: "Soaring Hope" (天駆ける希望)

33: "The Light of Dawn" (夜明けのヒカリ)

34: "Hikari and Tailmon" (ヒカリとテイルモン)

35: "Sparkling Angewomon" (煌くエンジェウーモン)

With Episode 31 of the series, "A New Darkness, Millenniumon" coming next, the batch of titles tease what's to come in the next big chunk of releases. These include Episode 32, "Soaring Hope," and Episode 33, "Sparkling Dawn," but the major reveal is with the following two titles that tease Gatomon (Tailmon in the original Japanese release of the series) will finally be making their debut in Episode 34, "Hikari and Tailmon."

Not only that, but the following episode teases the debut of Gatomon's Ultimate evolution as the fan-favorite is outright mentioned in the title of Episode 35, "Sparkling Angewomon." With Angewomon making her debut and filling out the last of the original series' DigiDestined group, the series seems to be picking up steam for what could potentially be an even more intense slate of battles against the dark Digimon.

