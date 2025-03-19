New Digimon Anime Revealed Seemingly by Accident

Hours before Digimon Con 2025 premieres, fans discovered a new website for the franchise had already launched. The site is called Digimon Beatbreak and was quickly turned offline again when news about the webpage spread. Not much is known about Beatbreak other than its animated related. The promo image attached to the webpage is a collage of all the main Digimon protagonists with their main partner Digimon. Beatbreak would be the ninth mainline Digimon anime, the tenth if Digimon Fusion is counted as two seasons. Fans have long speculated a new anime would be released, especially in light of other announcements, with the hope that 2025’s Digimon Con would be the opportunity for Bandai to announce a new series.

Bandai and Toei Animation have been hosting the Digimon Con to give fans teases for the franchise’s future. However, fans have felt the event has been lacking with major announcements. Typically, the hosts would vaguely promise a new Digimon project is in development with no official statement. The event is still a fun celebration filled with Digimon presentations and discussion. Nonetheless, the Digimon franchise is already set to have a prolific 2025. The Digimon Story: Time Stranger game is scheduled to be released this year. The con has already promised a new video for the Digimon Beyond music video, plus some potential teases for the mysterious Digimon Alysion.

Why Hasn’t There Been A Digimon Anime?

Unlike Pokemon, Digimon traditionally has longer gaps in its anime release schedules. While Digimon did release Digimon Adventure, Adventure 02, Tamers, and Frontier consecutively at the franchise’s peak, the series takes several hiatuses between shows. The most recent Digimon anime, Ghost Game, ended its run on March 26th, 2023, meaning there hasn’t been a new Digimon show in two years.

Why It’s Time For A New Digimon Anime

Since the end of Ghost Game, Bandai has been focusing on making tie-in media to the franchise’s virtual bracelets and card games. Bandai began publishing Digimon Seekers, an ongoing web novel series released in chapters in April 2023. Seekers was a tie-in to the brand’s vital bracelet line, devices people could strap around their wrists and have it measure their exercise habits. A virtual Digimon will live in the bracelet, and depending on what kind of exercises you do, will determine what it Digivolves into. Seekers ended on March 10th, 2024, and the vital bracelets were quietly discontinued.

The Digimon Card Game has become lucrative for Bandai, with new decks and cards released every couple of months. Digimon Liberator is a new online manga tied to the Digimon TCG, featuring new protagonists and Digimon. Bandai is also publishing an ongoing Liberator web novel that stars a separate cast of characters and monsters.

Despite all these exciting new Digimon projects, none are animation, one of its most popular mediums. The franchise wouldn’t continue thriving if it wasn’t for the initial success of the classic Digimon Adventure anime from the late 90s. Two years is enough breathing room for the franchise to recuperate, it is time for a new Digimon anime.

