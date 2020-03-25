Viral Digimon Cosplay Highlights the DigiDestined's Last Evolution Kizuna Makeovers

✖

One awesome cosplay group has gone viral for their take on the DigiDestined from Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna! As part of a celebration for the 20th Anniversary of the original anime series, Toei Animation and Bandai released not only a special reboot anime series reinventing the original adventure, but brought the Digimon Adventure storyline to an end with the special feature film, Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna. This film aged up the original crew into adulthood, and had them all go one last mission together as their Digivices tragically counted down until the end.

It was an emotional experience especially for the fans who have grown up alongside the original anime series, and now one cosplay group has tapped into all of these emotions in a stellar fashion. Not only does this cosplay (which has gone viral thanks to a post from @kbt_ta1 on Twitter) showcase each of the DigiDestined's designs (with plush Digimon partners to boot), but highlights their older looks from the film as well. You can check it out below for a way to see just how far the chosen children have come:

Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna brought the original DigiDestined crew into adulthood and ended their story (which you can find ComicBook.com's full review of the film here), and the reboot version of the chosen children will soon be ending their story as well as the TV series will be coming to an end in a matter of weeks. But the future of the Digimon franchise has already been set to continue with some brand new adventures.

Not only is the franchise continuing its fresh take on older franchises with a new feature film focusing on the Digimon Adventure 02 crew (and will feature some returning staff from Last Evolution Kizuna), but the next TV anime has been announced as well. The franchise will be undergoing another makeover as its next original series, Digimon Ghost Game, will be following a new trio of Chosen Children and their partners. So while this was an emotional farewell for many, it's nowhere near a farewell to the end of the franchise as a whole.

But what did you think of Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna? How are you liking the new reboot series? How does it compare to the original? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!