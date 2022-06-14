Dr. Stone to Return for New One-Shot This Summer

✖

Dr. Stone's original manga run came to its end earlier this year, but the series is gearing up for a special comeback with a new one-shot hitting this Summer! Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi's original manga series wrapped up its run with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this Spring, and capped off Senku Ishigami's experiments with 232 chapters to its name. But while the series came to its conclusion, there were already some plans in place to continue the manga with a new entry to help celebrate the release of a new anime special hitting screens this Summer.

To coincide with the release of the Dr. Stone: Ryusui anime special on July 10th, Dr. Stone has confirmed that the manga will be returning for a special new one-shot chapter July 4th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Details about what to expect about the new one-shot are unfortunately slim, but more details about the new chapter will be revealed towards the end of the month. The official announcement for Dr. Stone's new one-shot entry can be found below from the series' official Twitter account:

Dr. Stone: Ryusui will be an hour long special introducing fans to Ryusui Nanami, who plays an incredibly important role for the rest of the series moving forward. A third season is now in development for a scheduled release next year. If you wanted to catch up with the series before its new entries, you can find the manga's full run on Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library and Dr. Stone's first two anime seasons streaming with Crunchyroll. They describe the series as such:

"Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing... Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!"

