When Will Dr. Stone Season 3 Be Released?

Dr. Stone is currently working on the third season of the anime, and a new report seems to have figured out when fans can expect to see the new episodes from the series. When the anime adaptation for Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi's original manga series wrapped up its second season run back in Winter 2021, it announced that it would be returning not only for a third season but a new special focused all on Season 3's big new cast addition, Ryusui Nanami. With this new special hitting this Summer, now all eyes are looking forward to the third full season of the series.

Dr. Stone previously revealed that the third season of the anime would be releasing some time in 2023, but have yet to offer either a concrete release date or a more narrow release window as of yet. According to a report from Ryokuta837 (which has spotted a number of release dates for many franchises in the past), Dr. Stone Season 3 will be launching during the Spring 2023 anime schedule. Dr. Stone's team themselves have yet to confirm or deny this potential release window for the new episodes, so take it with a grain of salt at this time.

(Photo: TMS Entertainment)

The report also notes that the third season of the series will also carry the subtitle "New World," and if that's the case it makes quite a bit of sense as after establishing a much bigger base of operations for the Kingdom of Science (after incorporating Tsukasa's group into it), Senku Ishigami and the others head out into the open seas in search of the next way to advance each of their lives and save everyone else currently trapped in stone. Luckily, it won't be too long before we see the next crucial step as Dr. Stone: Ryusui will be hitting this Summer.

If you wanted to catch this new anime special along with the first two seasons of the anime, Dr. Stone is now streaming with Crunchyroll. The entire manga run has been completed (along with a new epilogue chapter released recently), and you can find it with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library with a paid subscription. How do you feel about this potential release for Dr. Stone's third season? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!