Dragon Ball Daima Trailer Teases Its Timeline With Some Missing Characters

Dragon Ball Daima has revealed more of what to expect from the new anime series, and the latest trailer has raised some questions about its place in the timeline with some characters who are suspiciously absent. Dragon Ball Daima is a brand new anime series coming later this October to help commemorate the 40th anniversary of the late Akira Toriyama's original Dragon Ball manga making its debut in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. This is a new series where Toriyama got to craft the story and characters before his passing, and it's raised questions about what to expect from it overall.

Dragon Ball Daima shared a new trailer revealing more of Goku Mini along with many of the new characters, and it's sparked some questions due to some missing faces. Not only are key characters like Gohan not seen in action (in either adult or new "Mini" form as seen with everyone), but there are characters introduced later such as Beerus, Whis, or Broly who were not seen in the trailer. This could mean that Dragon Ball Daima's place in the overall canon could be set even before the events of Dragon Ball Super.

(Photo: Gohan and Goku Mini in Dragon Ball Daima - Toei Animation)

Is Dragon Ball Daima Canon?

There has been a question of whether or not Dragon Ball Daima is canon to the overall franchise, and it's likely going to be considering that Toriyama worked on the story and characters. The next question from that point on is when it'll take place seeing as how the Dragon Ball Super TV anime and manga have since introduced tons of new characters. If Beerus, Whis, and Broly are missing from this new anime, this likely places it before the events of Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods.

So that would explain those absences, but the fact that Gohan is still missing is quite the head scratcher. It's not likely a very crucial question as Gohan will likely not play a huge role in Goku's new adventure in Dragon Ball Daima either way, but it's certainly curious as to why he has yet to be revealed in the promotional materials seen thus far. This is also true for Videl too, and if this takes place before Battle of Gods, then it's not like the two of them would be far away from the others when all of this goes down.

But luckily we'll get some more answers soon when Dragon Ball Daima premieres on October 11th in Japan.