Dragon Ball Really Screwed Over Vegeta Again

Dragon Ball Daima has officially made Super Saiyan 4 a part of the official canon after all these years, and with this move has really screwed over Vegeta again as Goku now has yet another transformation that Vegeta will not be able to catch up with in time. Dragon Ball Daima has made great strides to narrow the rivalry between Goku and Vegeta as since it takes place immediately after the events of the Majin Buu arc, it was able to bring Goku and Vegeta back to the same base level as they grew and took on new opponents. Vegeta even temporarily had the edge over Goku too.

Vegeta was able to reveal that he had too unlocked the Super Saiyan 3 form, but it was just something fans had never seen in action with Dragon Ball Super as Goku and Vegeta ascended into godhood forms instead. This closed the gap between the two of them and finally explained why Vegeta hadn’t used it before, but now Dragon Ball Daima has thrown a wrench into the events with the reveal of Super Saiyan 4. Now Goku once again has an exclusive form that Vegeta likely won’t be able to reach through just his training alone. He might not catch up this time around.

Vegeta Can’t Obtain Super Saiyan 4

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 18 officially made the previously exclusive to Dragon Ball GT form a part of the canon as Neva used his magic to unlock the Super Saiyan 4 transformation within Goku. This intentionally mirrors how Dragon Ball GT brought about the form as Goku in that series was hit by a special energy beam that helped to bring about this new transformation. It’s through these special circumstances that Goku is able to unleash a new version of Super Saiyan 4 within the official timeline. So naturally it’s sparked some questions.

Though the transformation is not enough on its own to bridge the gap in power with Supreme Demon Gomah’s use of the Tertian Oculus, it was still a transformation that was clearly bothering Vegeta as he was no longer fighting on the same level of Goku. Through the debut of Super Saiyan 3, it was made clear that he had been privately training to unlock the form on his own as a matter of pride. He wasn’t even planning to use the form in front of Goku, but wanted it anyway. But now there’s yet something else he’s not able to do yet.

Super Saiyan 4 Might Be Impossible to Replicate

Unfortunately for Vegeta in this case, Super Saiyan 4 might be a one time type of transformation given the circumstances it was brought out. Not only is this a very special situation within the Demon Realm (not something Goku and Vegeta will ever deal with again until long after much of Dragon Ball Super‘s future), but this was also brought out with Neva’s very powerful magic giving Goku a latent power boost.

This seems to imply that Super Saiyan 4 is just under the surface of each of Goku and Vegeta’s transformation, but this additional magic boost really is going to limit how it’s used in the future. And because we don’t see it used later, it’s likely that Goku will be unable to tap into this form again let alone Vegeta be able to reach it through private training like Super Saiyan 3. It’s just another way Dragon Ball‘s screwing over Vegeta on a loss of an exclusive form that he will just have to skip over.