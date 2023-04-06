Dragon Ball Cosplay Shows Off New Take on Goku

Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball manga franchise is inching closer to its 40th Anniversary of its original debut with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and one awesome cosplay is honoring the occasion with a whole new take on the famous Saiyan fighter, Goku! The Dragon Ball manga will officially turn 40 years old in 2024, and Dragon Ball fans have been going all out in anticipation of the massive milestone. This includes not only those also working in the pages of Shonen Jump magazine as they share special tribute covers, but new games and other projects as announced to be in the works.

There has yet to be any word on whether or not the Dragon Ball Super anime will return any time soon just yet, but fans are still find lots of ways to celebrate how far Goku and the rest of Earth's Z-Fighters have come since it all began all those years ago. This includes an awesome tribute cosplay from artist yaizaperezs on TikTok, who took to the platform to show off a cool body paint take on the Saiyan fighter that brings Goku to life in a whole new way. Check it out below:

How to Watch and Read Dragon Ball Super

Dragon Ball Super's anime might be complete for now, but you can now find the anime's entire run now streaming with Crunchyroll. They hype Dragon Ball Super as such, "After 18 years, we have the newest Dragon Ball story from creator Akira Toriyama. With Majin Buu defeated, Goku has taken a completely new role as...a radish farmer?! With Earth at peace, our heroes have settled into normal lives. But they can't get too comfortable. Far away, the powerful God of Destruction, Beerus, awakens to a prophecy revealing his demise at the hands of an even more formidable being. When his search for the Saiyan God brings him to Earth, can Goku and his friends take on their strongest foe yet?"

The Dragon Ball Super manga has taken the story far beyond the events of the Dragon Ball Super anime, and is even currently working its way through an adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie. This new arc will be showing off a whole new take on the Dragon Ball Super movie, and you can catch up with each of the chapters through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

