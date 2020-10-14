One Pro Athlete Has Changed Their Name to Goku

✖

There are millions of Dragon Ball fans around the world, but some go harder for the series than others. There are full families who have dedicated themselves to Goku and Vegeta. Now, one mega-fan is making headlines after changing their name to suit their favorite Saiyan, and it just so happens this man is a pro footballer.

Joan Roman, a 27-year-old athlete on Poland's Miedz Legnica, has officially changed their name to Goku. The footballer has previously played for Manchester City and Barcelona. Now, he is going by the name Goku as reported by Goal.

View this post on Instagram Hungry for more 🌪🥶👣 #gokuseason A post shared by Goku Román (@joan_roman7) on Sep 16, 2020 at 11:02am PDT

As for why the athlete chose to change his name, Roman shared insight into his reasoning online. Sports site ElDesmarque translated his message for international fans, and it is there Roman says the name Goku really aligns with his values and goals.

"I am grateful to Joan for everything I lived and the positive things and lessons that have given me. But now I am Goku. I chose that name because I feel identified with its values and what it represents to me: perseverance, empathy, growth against obstacles, light, and positivity. I only ask to respect my decision as many people are already doing. Always moving forward. I sent you all much love," he wrote.

So, there you have it. Joan Roman has now become Goku Roman from here on out. The athlete has taken his new name public as he's made a dedicated hashtag for his new calling card. And if you don't like it - well, you can take it up with Bardock and Gine. They are the ones who came up with the name for their son, after all.

What do you make of this name change? Would you ever rename yourself after an anime hero? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - Kotaku