Dragon Ball Super Animator Predicts the ‘End of Z’ in New Reel

Dragon Ball Super has its eye on the prize right now. The manga is not far out from its new chapter, and Goku’s big movie comeback will go live this June. These upcoming projects have fans eyeing the future, and some are curious how Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is going to handle its timeline as the End of Z era grows closer. And thanks to one of the anime’s best animators, fans are getting a taste of how that saga might look down the line.

The piece comes from Twitter courtesy of Yuya Takahashi. The animator, who is regarded as one of Dragon Ball‘s best, felt it was time to share some art with fans. As you can see below, Takahashi did a rough animation of Goku to hype a recent Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero event, and this reel shows a surprising version of Goku.

After all, the clip shows Goku getting into his fighting stance, and he is rocking the character design created by Naohiro Shintani. However, in this little blip, Goku is not wearing his usual outfit. He is dressed in the blue gi introduced in the epilogue of Dragon Ball Z, and the throwback look has fans buzzing.

It is hard to blame the fandom for their reaction when you think it over. Dragon Ball Super is set between the end of the Majin But saga but before the End of Z era came around. For years, fans have wondered how this ongoing series would impact the End of Z or when Dragon Ball Super would butt up against the arc. Judging by the manga, there is still plenty to do before Goku’s End of Z era arrives, but this little clip has reignited speculation about the anime’s timeline.

After all, Dragon Ball Super has fundamentally changed pieces of the franchise that fed into Dragon Ball Z‘s epilogue way back in the day. It makes sense then for the arc to be wildly different once Dragon Ball Super catches up to the epilogue, but even with all those changes, Takahashi’s clip has fans confident Goku and his blue gi aren’t going anywhere.

What do you think of this special clip of Goku? How hyped are you for Dragon Ball Super‘s new movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.