Dragon Ball Super Artist Announces Big Q&A





Dragon Ball Super’s manga is currently taking a break from Granolah battling against Goku and Vegeta and instead is revealing the past events that led to the intergalactic bounty hunter wanting revenge against the Saiyan race. With the revelation hitting the latest chapter that Bardock was responsible for saving Granolah’s life as a child, it seems that the artist of the Shonen manga series responsible for the bounty hunter’s creation is set to start a question and answer session that is asking both fans and “hates” alike to ask about the current storyline and the future of the arc that gave us Vegeta’s Ultra Ego.

Toyotaro has been a part of the Dragon Ball Super series in 2015, originally starting his work as a manga artist thanks to being pulled in by the fan-fiction story of Dragon Ball AF. Since then, he’s worked with the original series creator Akira Toriyama to create new stories for the Z Fighter, with both Granolah and the Moro Arc being the two recent arcs that have yet to make their appearance in the anime series proper. Toyotaro has done question and answer segments in the past so there are sure to be some further revelations that come to light regarding the latest arc and perhaps what might take place following Granolah’s appearance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User DBS Chronicles shared the recent reveal that Toyotaro will be taking questions from fans, with the answers being posted on December 6th for the latest Arc that dives into the past of the Dragon Ball universe and gives us another look at the father of Goku, Bardock:

DBOS has planned a QnA session w/Toyotaro commemorating the release of Vol. 17 on December 3! 😮



Fans (& haters) can ask their Qs related to #DragonBallSuper's "Granolah arc" here: https://t.co/TgwxgiOd4O



Toyo will answer your Qs on December 6th in the Weekly DB News video! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ZovtRHMz8o — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) October 21, 2021

While the anime series hasn’t hinted that it will be making a return to the small screen any time soon, the Shonen franchise will return to the big screen next year with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which will take the opportunity to give more of the spotlight to Pan and feature the return of the Red Ribbon Army.

What question would you want to ask this Dragon Ball Super artist? Where do you want to see the series go following the conclusion of the Granolah Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime,a nd the world of Dragon Ball.