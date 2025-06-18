Dragon Ball Super Artist Shares New Art of Fan Favorite “Dragon Ball Legends”

Of the many shonen franchises in existence, it’s hard to deny that the Dragon Ball series isn’t the biggest in the video game realm. While properties such as One Piece, Naruto, Hunter x Hunter, Jujutsu Kaisen, and My Hero Academia all have digital representatives, the Z-Fighters have spent decades across multiple platforms releasing new titles. one of the biggest has been Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, the fighting game acting as the spiritual successor to the Budokai Tenkaichi series. In a wild twist, a non-canon character was added to the mix with Shallot, and Toyotaro himself of Dragon Ball Super fame has depicted both Shallot and his twin brother.

For those who want a breakdown of who Shallot is, the ancient Saiyan is an original fighter added to the mobile game Dragon Ball Legends. Acting as the player’s main protagonist, fans revisit quite a few legendary moments of the shonen franchise thanks to Shallot jumping around the timestream and exploring the multiverse. One of Shallot’s greatest enemies in the game is Giblet, his evil twin brother, as the two routinely butt heads. Luckily, for the warrior from the past, Shallot is given the opportunity to level up with various Super Saiyan transformations and original techniques of his own. You can check out Shallot and Giblet in Toyotaro’s new art below.

Shallot’s Anime Chances?

Understandably, Shallot has yet to appear in any Dragon Ball series, not even featured in the outside-of-continuity spin-off Dragon Ball Heroes. Since time travel is nothing new for the Z-Fighters, it’s possible that Goku and company could take a trip into the past in the future. As was the case with the re-introduced Broly, we have to imagine that Shallot would appear quite different from how he was in Dragon Ball Legends.

As of the writing of this article, Dragon Ball’s anime future remains in limbo. Following Dragon Ball Daima’s conclusion earlier this year, Toei Animation has yet to reveal any news regarding the Z-Fighters’ on-screen comeback. Unfortunately, there’s a one-two punch for shonen fans as the Dragon Ball Super manga has also been on hiatus for several months, with no signs of making a comeback anytime soon. Fingers crossed that the Z-Fighters will find their way back to both mediums in the future.

Shallot himself will arrive as DLC for Dragon Ball Sparking Zero on June 27th, arriving as part of the already massive roster. If you haven’t picked up this legendary fighting game, it is currently available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. With Shueisha not pulling back when it comes to Dragon Ball video games any time soon, it will be interesting to see what other original characters make their way to these games.

