Dragon Ball Super Cliffhanger Sets Up Granolah's New Revenge Plot

✖

Dragon Ball Super sets up Granolah's new revenge plot with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The Granolah the Survivor arc continues setting the stage with the newest chapter of the series, and the newest chapter of the series sees a stronger Granolah than ever now that he's been able to successfully wish himself to becoming the most powerful fighter in the universe. The previous chapter teased how he would soon be on a collision course with Goku and Vegeta, and the newest chapter makes this one sinister step closer to reality.

The newest chapter of the series sees Granolah wrapped up in a strange plot together with Goku and Vegeta, and unbeknownst to the two Saiyans, Granolah has a previously established grudge that he's been holding for the past 50 years following the death of his people. With the end of the newest chapter, Granolah is preparing himself to finally take vengeance on the Saiyans.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 71 of the series takes another crucial step toward bringing Granolah to battle against Goku and Vegeta, and the Heeters soon move into action with their plan to make this happen. When Macki and Oil recruit Goku and Vegeta on a mission to help them, they are bringing them to Planet Cereal to fight a "dastardly" Granolah.

But on the way back to Cereal, Macki informs Granolah that two Saiyans are heading his way but they lie to him and tell Granolah that these two Saiyans are working under Freeza. Fueled by the fire of his planet's destruction years before, the end of the chapter sees Granolah preparing to enact his revenge against the Saiyans after so many years.

This chapter shows all kinds of manipulations that highlight how similar Granolah really is to Goku and Vegeta. All of them take this information at face value, and don't really question any explanation they are given. So the three of them will come to blows without any real malice (at least when it comes to Goku and Vegeta), but what then becomes interesting is how this conflict will be resolved.

Goku is known to talk to his opponents to figure out their true character, so it's very likely that eventually they'll break their way through to Granolah. Vegeta has also been working on letting go of the guilt from the Saiyans' past, so this upcoming fight has a lot of interesting directions it can go.

But what do you think? Are you excited to see Goku and Vegeta test their might against Granolah? How do you think the fight will end? What do you think comes next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!