Dragon Ball Super Shares First Sneak-Peek at Chapter 72

✖

Dragon Ball Super has released an early sneak peek at Chapter 72 of the manga series! The Dragon Ball world might currently be celebrating the fact that Dragon Ball Super's anime will be continuing with a brand new feature film, but it's not the only new entry in the franchise. The next chapter of the series will be continuing with the next step of the ongoing Granolah the Survivor arc of the series, and now we have gotten our first early look at how this next chapter of the series gets everything started.

Dragon Ball Super has shared a sneak-peek at Chapter 72 of the manga series on its official website (which now has an official English version following its launch on Goku Day). Titled "The Saiyans and the Cerealian," the first rough draft takes on the first few pages of the chapter tease that Goku and Vegeta will finally be making their way to Granolah and kicking off that much anticipated fight. You can find a link to the pages below from Dragon Ball's official Twitter account:

Limited Time Only! Get a Sneak Peek at the Title of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 72 Set to Appear in V Jump's Super-Sized July Edition! #dragonball #ドラゴンボール https://t.co/7B2KHDUH97 — DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL SITE (@DB_official_en) May 14, 2021

The previous chapter set the stage for Goku and Vegeta's big clash with Granolah with the cliffhanger that saw the Heeters Macki and Oil bringing Goku and Vegeta to Planet Cereal. This was, of course, their plan to get Granolah to either eliminate the Saiyans or vice versa, and the first few pages of the chapter reveal that Goku and Vegeta have successfully made it to Granolah's planet and the fight already begins.

The more ominous tease, however, is with the Heeters. Like the rest of this arc thus far, the Heeters have been acting on some secret plan for a domination unlike ones we have seen in the past. Rather than control through sheer might, the Heeters seek control through commerce (not to mention their own powerful fighter still left in waiting). It'll be interesting to see how that continues to develop while Goku, Vegeta, and Granolah are fighting with one another.

But what do you think? What's going to be the key to the arc's climax overall? Will it be Granolah's fight with Goku and Vegeta or will it be whatever the Heeters have planned? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!