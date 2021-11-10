Dragon Ball Super Shares First Look at Chapter 78

Dragon Ball Super has dropped the first look at the next big manga chapter! The manga is currently in the midst of a flux as the Granolah the Survivor arc sets the stage for its next phase of battles. While it had initially seemed like the titular foe of the arc would be the ultimate enemy as he was touted as the “strongest” in the universe, the fights against Goku and Vegeta revealed that there are far more layers to this conflict than first expected. A conflict that’s bubbling to the surface with the end of the previous chapter.

The previous chapter of the series teased that the arc would be going into its next phase as the real villains of the arc, The Heeters, had successfully gathered Monaito’s Dragon Balls and are gearing up to make a wish of their own. The draft for the first page of Chapter 78 has been spotted by @DbsHype on Twitter, and while there’s still much to guess about what could be happening it’s immediately clear that Elec and the Heeters have successfully started their wish with Monaito’s dragon. Check it out below:

This first look at Chapter 78 of Dragon Ball Super reveals that the Heeters were able to summon the dragon thanks to Goku, Vegeta and Granolah all occupying one another, but unfortunately it’s tough to make out what they want to wish for just yet. This means there are all sorts of questions about what they could be wishing for and whether or not it will be possible with the Dragon Balls. These particular balls were able to push Granolah’s body decades into the future to make him the strongest in the universe, so it definitely makes one wonder what they could want.

It’s hard to imagine that they’d ask for strength or riches considering the amount of strength and money they seem to have already, but they have been carefully planning to overthrow Frieza and the rest of his forces for several years now. This could be what they need to make their plan ultimately succeed, but it’s certainly going to be interesting to see just how they’ll use them. But what do you think the Heeters want to wish for? What are you expecting to see in the next chapter? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!