Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Celebrates Goku and Vegeta’s Failed Fusion

One hilarious Dragon Ball Super cosplay is celebrating Goku and Vegeta’s failed fusion attempt, Veku, with an awesome new take! The manga’s story might have gone far beyond the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly (and the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be taking the story even more years into the future), but it’s hard to forget just how much that movie had an impact on the series as a whole. Not only did it officially bring Broly into the series canon after years of waiting, but it brought the Gogeta fusion into the series too.

During the climax of that movie Goku and Vegeta realized the only way they would be able to take on Broly was to use the Fusion Dance, and with their attempts they failed a few times at first. This yielded two much weaker versions of Gogeta (known as “Veku”), and it was quite hilarious seeing all of this in action until Gogeta broke into the scene in full. Now artist Low Cost Cosplay is paying tribute to that hilarious failed fusion with one creative Fusion Dance set up and Veku cosplay on Instagram! You can check it out below:

Dragon Ball Super will soon be returning with the debut of its next major movie hitting theaters in Japan on April 22nd, but has yet to set any official international release plans as of this writing. We might not be getting to see too much of Goku and Vegeta in the new movie, however, as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is officially described as such, “Dragon Ball Super: Broly was a mega-hit with worldwide box office revenue of 13.5 billion yen. 4 years later, in 2022, a new movie in the Dragon Ball Super series has finally arrived with an even greater ‘awakening’!

The Red Ribbon Army, an evil organization that was once destroyed by Goku in the past, has been succeeded by a group of people who have created new and mightiest Androids ever, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. They call themselves ‘superheroes’ and begin to attack Piccolo, Gohan, and others…What is the true purpose of the ‘new Red Ribbon Army’? With danger looming around the world, now is the time to wake up! Awaken, Super Hero!!”

But what do you think? How did you like seeing Broly and Gogeta officially join the series' canon? What are you hoping to see in the next big movie? What are you hoping to see for Dragon Ball Super's future overall?