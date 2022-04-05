Ryusei Nakao, Dragon Ball’s Voice of Frieza, Tests Positive for COVID-19

Dragon Ball fans are sending all their energy to Ryusei Nakao right now, and the voice actor could use the love. After all, reports in Japan have confirmed the beloved star has tested positive for COVID-19. The 71-year-old announced this diagnosis through his agency, and fans are wishing Freeza’s voice actor all the well wishes.

Of course, Dragon Ball fans should know Nakao’s name by now. The voice actor has played Frieza since the anime got underway. Nakao not only voices Goku’s greatest nemesis, but he has also played characters like Frost, Cooler, and Tambourine over the years. So of course, fans are wishing the man a speedy recovery.

Nakao has a very prolific resume outside of Dragon Ball as well. He is maybe known best in Japan for voicing Baikinman in Soreike! Anpanman. He has also worked on shows like Bleach, One Piece, Digimon, Haikyuu, and more. His resume includes well over a hundred projects to date, and Nakao is still active in the industry. In fact, Nakao is expected to reprise his role of Mayumi Kurotsuchi in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, and Dragon Ball Super still relies on Nakao to voice Frieza.

We’re sending our best wishes to Nakao as he recovers!