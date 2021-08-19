Dragon Ball Super: Toyotaro Shows Off New Sketch of Granolah

✖

Dragon Ball Super's latest manga chapter has unleashed Vegeta's newest transformation known as Ultra Ego, making him that much more of a challenge for the intergalactic bounty hunter Granolah, and it seems that the artist of the printed edition running in Weekly Shonen Jump has shared a brand new take on the last member of the Cerealian race. With Granolah becoming the most powerful being in the universe thanks to his planet's Dragon Balls, it seems that even with a shortened life span that the alien warrior is set to be a major thorn in the side of the Z Fighters.

Recently, Toyotaro had the opportunity to sit down and discuss the makings of the latest Dragon Ball Super arc, breaking down how Granolah was created and a number of other behind-the-scenes elements that had helped in putting together this latest arc. While Akira Toriyama might no longer be as "hands-on" with the latest series as he once was with Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z respectively, it's clear that Toyotaro still has to get approval from the big man when it comes to pushing through some of his many ideas for the universe of Goku, Vegeta, and company.

Twitter Users DBHype and DBS Chronicles not only shared the new sketch of the intergalactic bounty hunter but showed how Toyotaro sketches the character known as Granolah when he created new manga chapters of Dragon Ball Super that are currently running in Weekly Shonen Jump:

Toyotaro (@TOYOTARO_Vjump ) draws Granolah Full video (15 mins long w/Toyo instructing on how to draw him): https://t.co/bjhGAqcE5V pic.twitter.com/1jaK3B187y — SUPER クロニクル  (@DBSChronicles) August 16, 2021

Currently, Granolah and Vegeta are battling one another in a fight to the death as the Saiyan Prince has unleashed his brand new transformation dubbed Ultra Ego, which brings Vegeta one step closer to becoming a god of destruction himself. Though it seems as if this is a battle that Vegeta is destined to lose, he put up the toughest hurdle for Granolah to leap over so far, as the Heeters continue on their path of attempting to take control of Freeza's army for themselves.

What do you think of this new art of the big new challenger to the Z Fighters?