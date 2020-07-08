Dragon Ball Fan Imagines Goku's Super Saiyan 5 Transformation in This Impressive Clip

Dragon Ball fans are always eager for Goku to debut a new form, and they were all satisfied when Ultra Instinct showed up in the latest anime. Of course, the Super Saiyan transformation still tops the list for fans, and it is easy to see why. After all, Goku has stuck with his Super Saiyan shtick for decades, and this stunning fan-film lets Goku take a crack at Super Saiyan 5.

For those who are not aware, the popular series "Dragon Ball AF" introduced readers to Super Saiyan 5. The unofficial manga was penned by Toyotaro before the artist began work on the official manga. Fans continue to discover the hefty fan-manga year and year thanks to Toyotaro's impressive art, so one reader decided to bring its big Super Saiyan 5 debut to life.

You can see the work from user Rayjii above. The artist decided to shoot their shot at Super Saiyan 5 Goku after reading about it in "Dragon Ball AF". They animated a clip that is over two minutes long to introduce the form, and the attention to detail makes this form very believable.

(Photo: Ryujii)

For those curious how Goku unlocked the form, you have to catch up on "Dragon Ball AF". The series follows Goku and Vegeta as they undergo even more adventures in the wake of Dragon Ball GT. When Goku meets a villain named Xicora, it falls to him to defeat the fighter, but Goku needs more power to do so. That is how he digs deep enough to unlock Super Saiyan 5, and the silver-grey form fits in easily with his other power boosts.

