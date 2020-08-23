Dragon Ball Super Finally Sees Beerus and Whis Intervene Against Moro

✖

Dragon Ball Super's newest chapter has continued the fight against Moro in an unexpected direction as Goku, Vegeta and the rest of the defeated Z-Fighters were saved at the last minute as Beerus and Whis finally intervened against Moro. As the fight against Planet Eater Moro started to get far more intense with Moro developing an almost cheating level of magic abilities and power, there was a big question as to whether or not Beerus would get involved when it seemed like the Earth was on the verge of destruction. But it didn't initially seem like it.

Although Beerus let New Planet Namek along with several other planets die in Moro's destructive path, there was the hope that he would come to Earth's aid given how much he owes his own existence to Goku and the others for winning the Tournament of Power. Thankfully, while Beerus technically does not play favorites, he and Whis do intervene in the fight with Moro.

As Merus and Whis watched Goku and the others losing to Moro so badly in a previous chapter, Beerus brushed it off as he doesn't really care about Earth's day to day affairs. But Chapter 63 of the series shows a much different side to it as he and Whis have made sure to teleport Goku and the other injured fighters away to have Dende heal them. Beerus is begrudgingly doing so as he mentions that Whis wanted them to go to Earth to eat more of Bulma's food (hinting at a secret scheme Whis was cooking up), and he's even planning on leaving the area before he senses that Merus had been using his angelic abilities while fighting Moro and did not want to be punished by the Grand Priest.

(Photo: Shuieisha)

The newest chapter of Dragon Ball Super does confirm that Beerus will get involved when push comes to shove because he does care about the Earth, and even if his selfish demeanor seems to suggest otherwise, a little nudging from Whis was all it took to get Beerus to go and help Goku and the others in the fight. The two of them have helped Goku and the others in the past, and while it seemed like they would change this at first, thankfully that's not the case.

What did you think of Beerus and Whis' big save? Were you surprised to see the two of them come to Earth to save Goku and the others? Do you believe Beerus was only doing it to save Bulma's food? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.