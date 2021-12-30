Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Brings Back Another Major Fighter

It has been years since Dragon Ball Super brought Broly to the big screen, and the anime is ready to revisit theaters at last. The anime is heading back to the big screen in spring 2022 with Goku and company leading the charge. Everyone from Gohan to Pan will head up the movie, and now, a new report has confirmed the Saiyans will be joined by another familiar fighter.

After all, the official Dragon Ball Super website updated its cast list for the 2022 movie not long ago. It was there fans like DBSHype found a new name noted, and it turns out the byline belongs to Takeshi Kusao, the voice of Trunks and Future Trunks.

As you can imagine, this update came out of nowhere as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has not shown any footage of Trunks. Neither version of the fighter has appeared in any promo material for the movie, but that doesn’t mean much. Dragon Ball Super isn’t afraid to surprise fans, but this casting update has softened the shock.

Now, fans are coming together to buzz about Trunks’ comeback. The character is a familiar one to fans, and the latest Dragon Ball Super film did visit Vegeta’s son at some points. Now, it seems the hero will pop up once more, but the question remains whether or not his role will be a big one. We know Gohan will get his fair share of the spotlight as of 2022. And if Trunks joins in on the fun, fans want to know if Gohan or others will be coming along as well.

For now, fans will have to wait and see how Kusao’s part in the film goes. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is expected to debut in Japan next April. At this time, no stateside release has been announced, but fans expect Funimation to bring the movie to North America around summer 2022.

What do you make of this latest casting update? How do you see Trunks fitting into Dragon Ball Super‘s new movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.