Dragon Ball Goes Viral Thanks to One Dad's Goku Collection

✖

Dragon Ball is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and its fans have no bounds when it comes to loyalty. As you can imagine, the fanbase's dedication is what has kept Goku atop pop culture for decades now, and their love is only growing. One TikTok user just proved that with a viral video, and netizens are falling in love with its star.

The video comes courtesy of citlalli_707 over on TikTok. The user took an adorable video of their father as he did some quick rearranging of his Dragon Ball collection. The dad is all too happy to share his love of Goku with the world, and he has plenty of tiny Saiyan statues much to our delight.

I’m so happy for this man pic.twitter.com/I42TZNYcup — C🇵🇪rlo (@Pendeviejo95) April 5, 2021

With over a million views, it is safe to say this viral clip shows why Dragon Ball is such a lasting franchise. The story is able to reach fans no matter their ages, ethnicity, or language. Dragon Ball is just as popular in Latin America as it is Japan and the United States. So if you thought the anime was a local phenomenon, you'd be wrong.

If you have always wanted to buy into a Dragon Ball collection, there are ways to begin for any price point. Funko has dozens of vinyl figures dedicated to the anime, so that is an affordable way to collect Dragon Ball goodies. Of course, there are other figure options from Tamashii Nations if you have more money to spare, and Bandai has even more figures available if you're willing to drop some hefty cash.

What do you think of this solid Goku collection? How is your Dragon Ball bank doing...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.