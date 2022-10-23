Edens Zero Creator Celebrates Halloween With Spooky Rebecca Sketch

Edens Zero's series creator Hiro Mashima is getting spooky for the Halloween holiday with a special new sketch of the series' main heroine, Rebecca Bluegarden shared with fans! Mashima's newest work is continuing to be one of the main highlights of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine each week now that it had crossed over the 200th chapter mark some time ago, and the anime is preparing for a comeback of its own with a highly anticipated second season hitting some time next year. But even with all of this on the creator's plate, Mashima still takes time to show major love to fans.

The creator often takes to Twitter to highlight some of his favorite characters across his multiple series, and that's especially true for each of the notable holidays as well. This is the case for the newest one as Mashima took to Twitter to celebrate spooky Halloween season with a cute new sketch showing off Rebecca in a fun witch's outfit with a nod to her closest ally, Shiki Granbell. You can check out Mashima's newest sketch for the Halloween holiday below as shared with fans directly on Twitter:

What's So Special About Edens Zero?

If you wanted to jump into the manga run for more of Rebecca and the rest of the titular Edens Zero crew in action, you can find the Edens Zero manga's newest chapters released alongside their launch in Japan with Crunchyroll. The series has been more intense than ever as Shiki and the others have been coming across some very powerful foes the closer they get to the center of the universe, and it's only going to get wilder from here on out in terms of the kinds of powers that they will have on display. As for the anime, Edens Zero Season 2 is currently scheduled to release some time in April next year as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule.

You can catch up with the 25 episode first season of Edens Zero now streaming with Netflix. They tease the series as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who's lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way."

What do you think of this Halloween makeover for Rebecca? What have been some of your favorite Rebecca looks in Edens Zero's run so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!