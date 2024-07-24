Fairy Tail Cosplay Taps Into Mirajane’s Coolest Form

Fairy Tail is finally back in action this Summer with a new sequel anime series, an an awesome cosplay is helping to bring Mirajane Strauss back to the spotlight with her Satan Soul form! Fairy Tail ended both its manga and anime runs a few years ago, but franchise creator Hiro Mashima has been keeping very busy ever since. The series continued with an official sequel, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, following Natsu and the others on a huge new mission to take down powerful dragons, and this new sequel is finally getting an anime of its own this Summer.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has brought back all of the fan favorites from the original Fairy Tail anime, and this means there’s a chance we’ll be seeing each of them in action once more after all this time. Until we get to see more of Mirajane in battle in the new sequel, artist maywedacosplay on Instagram is helping to show some love to Mirajane’s coolest form, Satan Soul, with some equally as cool cosplay. Check it out:

Where to Watch Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest

If you wanted to catch up with Fairy Tail, you can now find the entire original anime series now streaming with Crunchyroll. If you’re looking for more after, you can then check out the now airing sequel anime series, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, with Crunchyroll as well. The sequel will be releasing new episodes through the Summer, and is currently available to watch with the Japanese and English language editions. As for what to expect from the new sequel anime series, Crunchyroll begins to tease Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest as such:

“Fairy Tail is a gathering of rowdy wizards renowned as the strongest guild in the Kingdom of Fiore. Its strongest party—comprised of Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Grey, Erza, Wendy, and Carla—is preparing to undertake the legendary ‘100 Years Quest,’ a mission of even higher difficulty than S-Class quests. Natsu’s team earned special permission to attempt this quest after overcoming their life-or-death battles against the Black Wizard Zeref and the Black Dragon Acnologia.”

The synopsis continues with, “Their destination is the first wizard guild in history, Magia Dragon, located in the far northern continent of Guiltina. However, in the hundred years since Magia Dragon was founded, no one has ever succeeded in completing this particularly brutal quest. Their first visit to Guiltina brings Natsu’s team face-to-face with mysterious new towns, enigmatic new gods, and ominous new foes…”