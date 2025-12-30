Fall 2025’s Crunchyroll Hidden Gem Isekai Confirms Return for Season 2 (First Look Revealed)

One of the coolest Isekai anime from the Fall 2025 anime schedule has been a real hidden gem for Crunchyroll, and it has confirmed it’s going to be continuing with a second season. As fans look ahead to a new wave of anime making their debut in 2026, and there are a lot of heavy hitters leading the charge. Crunchyroll has their fair share of exclusives that fans will want to keep an eye on, of course, but there’s also the promise of a number of other shows that could lead to big surprises.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Fall 2025 anime schedule had some cool shows with Crunchyroll, and one went under the radar with Isekai fans despite offering a fresh take on an increasingly aging genre. A Wild Last Boss Appeared! revealed through the course of its debut season an anime that had a lot of mysteries hiding under the surface, and some explosive moments as it reached its climax. Now it’s coming back for a second season, and has revealed the first look at what’s next.

A Wild Last Boss Appeared! Season 2 Announced

Play video

A Wild Last Boss Appeared! has officially announced Season 2 of the anime is in the works, but unfortunately does not reveal any more concrete details beyond that. Although the announcement teaser gives fans the first look at two more new additions to the series, and teases that the new season is likely further along than fans might expect, a release date or window has been revealed for the new season as of the time of this initial announcement. Its production staff and studio have not been revealed either, but they will likely return.

The first season of A Wild Last Boss Appeared! aired through the Fall with Crunchyroll, and you can find it streaming exclusively with them in the meantime while you wait on Season 2. Yuya Horiuchi directed the anime for studio Wao World with Kazuyuki Fueyasu handling the scripts, and Maiko Ebisawa handling the character designs. It’s yet to be confirmed if they will be returning for this new season, but it seems to be the case given that work has already started on those new episodes.

Why You Should Watch A Last Boss Appeared!

Courtesy of NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan

There are a ton of Isekai anime to check out every season, and A Wild Last Boss Appeared! likely got buried under the mountain of higher profile franchises airing at the same time. This one is different from the others as when a guy from Japan is brought into the world of his favorite game, he finds himself sharing the body and mind of the ultra-powerful character he played in the game, Lufas Maphaal. The more he explores this world, however, the more he figures out that it’s not the game world at all.

It’s a very real world with its own distinct history that just happens to line up with the game he played, and Lufas herself is a woman who is caught in the middle of a much larger cosmic battle that he now needs to figure out how to escape before it’s all over. On top of this wider mystery is some awesome set pieces and fights with incredible production quality, so make sure you check it out.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!