Fan-Favorite Anime Confirms Season 3 Return After 3 Years With First Trailer – Watch

A fan-favorite anime series has now confirmed it’s finally set to make its return for its third season after a three year wait, and has dropped a new trailer to help celebrate. Norio Sakurai’s The Dangers in My Heart originally made its debut in 2018, and has since become one of the standout romantic comedy anime releases of the modern era thanks to two successful seasons launched thus far. But now the anime is finally coming back for a third round of episodes in the near future.

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The Dangers in My Heart wrapped up its second season back in 2024, and has finally revealed it’s coming back with a third season in 2027. Following the release of a compilation film getting the franchise all sorts of new attention, this next wave of episodes has finally set a Spring 2027 window for its launch. You can check out the first look at The Dangers in My Heart Season 3 below teasing what’s next for its main duo.

The Dangers in My Heart Season 3 Confirms Spring 2027 Release

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The Dangers in My Heart Season 2 is currently scheduled for a release sometime next April as part of the Spring 2027 anime schedule, but international release platforms have yet to be confirmed as of this time. It will feature a returning production staff and cast as seen with the previous seasons too with Hiroaki Akagi serving as chief director for Shin-Ei Animation with Dali Chen serving as director, Jukki Hanada providing the scripts for the season, Masato Katsumata providing the character designs, and Kensuke Ushio composing the music.

The voice cast is set to return for The Dangers in My Heart Season 3 too with Shun Horie as Kyotaro Ichikawa, Hina Yomiya as Anna Yamada, Ayaka Asai as Chihiro Kobayashi, Megumi Han as Moeko Sekine, Atsumi Tanezaki as Serina Yoshida, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Sho Adachi, Gen Sato as Kenta Kanzaki, Jun Fukushima as Riki Ota, Aki Toyosaki as Honoka Hara, Yukari Tamura as Kana Ichikawa, Momoka Terazawa as Akira Momoyama, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Haruya Nanjo, Jun Fukuyama as the Imaginary Kyotaro, Yuka Iguchi as Kanna Ando, and Reina Ueda as Yurina Hanazawa.

How to Catch Up With The Dangers in My Heart Before Season 3

Image Courtesy of Shin-Ei Animation

If you wanted to catch up with everything that has happened before The Dangers in My Heart‘s third season makes its debut, there’s plenty of time to do so. You can find the first two seasons now streaming exclusively with HIDIVE with both Japanese and English language audio options available. And you’re going to see why the series has been such a standout release among romantic comedy fans in the last few years since the anime’s launch and takeover too.

The Dangers in My Heart is the usual set up where an introverted boy comes across an extroverted girl, but the twist is that Kyotaro believes himself to be a dark figure who wants his classmates to go into some terrible predicaments. But after meeting Yamada, his whole thing is thrown upside down. With a third season on the way, it’s going to get even bigger so are you excited for this anime’s return? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!