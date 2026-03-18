8 Years Ago Today, Dragon Ball Unleashed Goku’s Strongest Form (& It’s Returning to the Anime Soon)

Eight years ago today, Dragon Ball Super fully unleashed Goku’s strongest form yet and with it totally broke the internet. Dragon Ball Super ended its TV run eight long years ago, and it might be wild to consider now but it was massive. It was really a world changing kind of event as while the anime had already been big, it reached a whole new level with the debut of Ultra Instinct. This was a form stronger than fans had ever seen before, but it wasn’t until near the end of the series that fans got to see a complete version of it.

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The final weeks of Dragon Ball Super were worldwide events that broke streaming services, and changed all kinds of lives for fans. It was the first brand new Dragon Ball anime material, and the Tournament of Power offered fans a take on Goku that was pushing himself beyond his limits to reach a truly divine level. And with Episode 130, premiering eight years ago today on March 18, 2018 in Japan, fans got to see Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku in action and the world was never really the same since.

Dragon Ball Super Unleashed Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku 8 Years Ago Today

Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Super Episode 130 is likely one of the most memorable episodes of the TV anime series outside of the finale. Ultra Instinct Goku made its debut during the Tournament of Power as part of an hour long double episode event, and it was a big deal that got even the Gods’ attention. It was notable for a mortal being to reach the state, and Goku was able to tap into it but not sustain it at first. For the rest of the Tournament of Power, Goku was then on the back foot thanks to how much the form drained his stamina.

But thanks to tapping into the form once, Goku was able to get a feel for it and used the rest of the tournament to try and regain the power of the form. This eventually does come as the fight against Jiren reaches a new level, and Episode 130 brings it to the spotlight as Goku fully brings out a “Mastered” version of Ultra Instinct that gives him silver hair. And with the mastery of this form, Goku becomes a master of both offense and defense as he quickly bridges the gap in strength against Jiren.

The ultimately cruel part of this reveal when it comes to the fans, however, is that Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku only is on screen for a few minutes in the grand scheme of things. For how big the form has become with the fandom, it was only around for this episode as Goku’s body was unable to keep it active throughout the entire fight against Jiren. And notably, it has yet to make its return to the anime despite a few feature films taking place after the events of the TV series. That’s going to change soon, however.

Ultra Instinct Goku’s Finally Coming Back to the Anime

Courtesy of Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Super has announced a brand new anime now in the works, and it’s going to be adapting the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc from the manga series. It’s one of the arcs that takes place after the Tournament of Power, but before the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol has yet to confirm any release window or date as of this time, but the most exciting part of this is the fact it features a lot more of Ultra Instinct Goku.

Now that the anime is finally going to be able to continue following the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Goku is going to be training further to reach mastery of the Ultra Instinct form. It’s his main focus of the arc, and that results in a few different variants of the ability as Goku reaches mastery at different levels. But with a powerful new villain in the debut of Planet Eater Moro, Goku has a lot more opportunities to use this divine power in order to take down such a strong opponent.

It’s a major reason to be excited for the next era of the Dragon Ball Super anime, and fans have been waiting nearly a decade to see more of Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku. We’ve seen various non-canonical appearances of the form, but there’s something special about seeing the true version of Goku in the anime. Ultra Instinct quite literally brought Goku into a new echelon in power, and it’s still just as impactful after all these years. Arguably even more so at this point.

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