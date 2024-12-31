Frieren Hypes Season 2 With Gorgeous New Year’s Promo

As the New Year rolls out throughout the globe, manga publishers and anime studios will often share promo images for the biggest shows out right now. These new key images are used as promotion for upcoming anime or popular series that continue to drive profits. Usually, these New Year’s promo features the characters from the shows doing something related to the holiday. Japanese publisher Shogakukan and anime studio Madhouse have shared a New Year’s promo for one of their biggest hits, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End. The promo features Frieren wearing a white kimono with blue flowers while doing a silly pose.

While the anime and manga versions of Frieren can be solemn and serious-minded, she also has a playful side to her personality, something the New Year image captures. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End was one of the more popular anime in 2023 and the early parts of 2024. The title character herself became favored among the anime community and was fashionable among cosplayers. Even though the first season of the anime finished airing in the first half of 2024, the show has already been renewed for season 2. Madhouse has not shared an exact release date for the second season, but the New Year’s promo image will keep the series in fans’ minds in 2025.

When Can Fans’ Expect Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2?

While the New Year’s Promo with Frieren gives fans the impression more of the character will be seen in 2025, it should be noted the second season was only given the green light in 2024. Animation often takes a lot of time to complete, sometimes years. Madhouse is one of the most prestige studios in Japan, known for producing series with high-quality animation. Madhouse may have been working on the second season before the official announcement, meaning the second season can still air in 2025. However, there’s no concrete information suggesting when the second season will come out.

The Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End anime is based on the manga of the same name by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe. The manga has gotten through two major hiatuses in 2023 and again in May 2024. The series return to publication in August 2024, and currently has 13 volumes in circulation. The manga has sold over 20 million copies worldwide, having doubled after the launch of the anime in 2023 and 2024.

