Fullmetal Alchemist Creator Shares Original Art for Live-Action Sequel

Fullmetal Alchemist turned many heads when it was announced that the original live-action movie wouldn't just be receiving a sequel, but two sequels, with The Avenging Scar and The Final Transmutation set to arrive this summer. With the manga series created by Hiromu Arakawa having come to an end years ago, these upcoming movies are looking to tell the entire story of the Elric Brothers in the world of live-action, and the mangaka behind the franchise focusing on alchemy has drawn a new image to help in promoting the movie focusing on the villain Scar.

At present, Arakawa hasn't confirmed that she'll be returning to the world of alchemy at some point in the future, with the mangaka currently working on a new manga series in Tsugai of the Underworld. While this franchise might be in its early stages, we definitely wouldn't be surprised if the manga receives an anime adaptation considering the popularity of its creator. The second movie of the live-action film series is set to arrive in theaters in Japan on May 20th of next month, with The Final Transmutation following shortly after in June of this year as well.

Fullmetal Alchemist's creator's artwork was shared in relation to the poster for Fullmetal Alchemist: The Avenging Scar, the sequel film which will continue the journey of the Elric brothers while placing them in the path of the extremely complicated villain who is taking a swing at various members of the military:

(Photo: Warner Bros Entertainment)

Anime has seen plenty of live-action adaptations created for both the silver and small screens, with Netflix working on several new anime adaptations such as One Piece, Avatar The Last Airbender, and Yu Yu Hakusho to name a few, following their attempt at the world of Cowboy Bebop. With Sony Pictures also looking into creating live-action anime films, with the likes of Robotech and One-Punch Man, it doesn't seem as though the adaptations are set to stop any time soon.

Currently, there are no release dates for these Fullmetal Alchemist sequels when it comes to hitting North America, but we wouldn't be surprised if they were to hit theaters in the West this year as well.

Via Natalie