Funko Fullmetal Alchemist Alphonse Elric With Kittens Exclusive Pop is Back

Funko's Fullmetal Alchemist lineup kicked off way back in 2018 with a collection that included Edward Elric, Alphonse Elric, Winry Rockbell, and Roy Mustang in the commons lineup. It also included a fantastic Alphonse Elric With Kittens Hot Topic exclusive. That exclusive Pop figure has been sold out for quite some time, but if you missed it you're second chance to grab it is happening now.

The Alphonse Elric With Kittens Fullmetal Alchemist Funko Pop is back up for pre-order here at Hot Topic for $12.50. It's trending in the $30 to $80 range on eBay right now, so here's an opportunity to grab it at the regular price.

For those unfamiliar with Fullmetal Alchemist, the series was first created by Hiromu Arakawa. The story follows two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who learn alchemy in order to bring back their deceased mother. After a terrible miscalculation, however, the two brothers pay a terrible price with Alphonse even losing his body and linking his soul to a suit of armor. As the two boys search for an alchemy that will restore their bodies to their original forms, they join the military and deal with a whole host of new political, ethical, and moral issues.

