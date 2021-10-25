Funko Pop Bleach Ichigo Bankai AAA Anime Exclusive With Chase Is up for Pre-Order

Another amazing AAA Anime exclusive Funko Pop has launched, and this time it’s Ichigo Kurosaki from Bleach in his Bankai Tensa Zangetsu form! The latest Pop from the Bleach series celebrates the 20th anniversary for the franchise, and features the Soul Reaper with his black blade sword, black coat, and trademark spiky orange hair. However, if you’re lucky you’ll get the Chase version of this Pop figure, which features Ichigo in the same pose while wearing his Hollow mask.

The Bleach Ichigo Kurosaki Bankai Tensa Zangetsu AAA Anime exclusive Funko Pop is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99 while it lasts. Hollow mask Chase variants will be shipped at random, so fingers crossed you’ll find that version on your doorstep when this Funko Pop arrives in February.

For those who are unfamiliar, Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

