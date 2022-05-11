Futurama Shares Every Single "Good News, Everyone!" in One Video: Watch

✖

Futurama is currently enjoying a stint as one of the many animated classics currently headlining the Adult Swim programming block, and the block is celebrating how popular the series is with a special new video that collects every single time Professor Hubert Farnsworth said "Good news, everyone!" in the original run of the series. The animated series from Matt Groening and David X. Cohen has had one of the most notably bumpy roads throughout its run so far. Not only has it aired on multiple networks, but has actually been cancelled and picked up multiple times too. This even continues to this day with yet another revival currently in the works.

But while Futurama has had a rough road in terms of getting new episodes off the ground, the reason why it's been in such high demand from many fans is that it does very well in terms of its syndication runs regardless of whatever network it happens to be on. The latest shift saw it return to Adult Swim after many years away, and it's been a major hit for the block as a pillar of its weeknight programming. Now Adult Swim is going the extra mile with a video tracking each "Good news, everyone!" from the first seven seasons of the series. You can check it out below:

Futurama is currently working on a brand new revival series that will continue from where the original run left off. It was announced earlier this year that Hulu is planning to bring back the massively popular animated series for 20 new episodes with a planned release some time in 2023. This revival series unfortunately was hit with a roadblock at first as John DiMaggio, who voices Bender among many other notable characters in the series, held off on rejoining the cast due to pay disputes.

It was then confirmed earlier this Spring that DiMaggio has officially signed on to return for the new episodes along the rest of the cast from the original series. But now that it's set, Futurama fans can rest easy knowing that not only are the classic seasons airing on networks such as FXX, Adult Swim, and are streaming on Hulu, but there will soon be some brand new episodes bringing back the franchise once more.

