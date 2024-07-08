Futurama Season 12 Shares First Poster

Futurama is finally coming back for new episodes later this Summer, and Futurama has shared the first poster for Season 12 ahead of its debut! Futurama made its highly anticipated return last year with Season 11, a new slate of episodes picking up from where the Comedy Central broadcast of the animated series last left off before its second cancellation. Now that this first wave of episodes has been such a success with Hulu, Futurama has been picked up for many more episodes to come. So we’re about to see a new season hitting Hulu in just a couple of more weeks.

Futurama Season 12 will officially kick off its run with Hulu beginning on July 29th, and to help celebrate the premiere, Hulu is now showing off more of the new season than ever before. Together with a new trailer showing off what Fry and the rest of the Planet Express crew will be up to in the coming season, Futurama has dropped the first poster for Season 12 teasing a rather destructive new problem that they will all have to deal with before it’s all over. Check it out below:

Poster for Futurama Season 12

How to Watch Futurama Season 12

Futurama Season 12 will be making its premiere with Hulu beginning on Monday, July 29th. Featuring a returning staff from the previous episodes, John DiMaggio, BIlly West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman are all confirmed to return to reprise their respective roles. Created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen who also serve as executive producers alongside Ken Keeler and Claudia Katz, Futurama Season 12 is teased by Hulu as such:

“Following Hulu’s critically acclaimed 2023 revival of Futurama, the epic sci-fi series from Matt Groening and David X. Cohen returns in 2024 with ten all-new episodes. On this orbit around the sun, our occasionally heroic crew embarks on mind-bending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender’s ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true 5 million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee. And, of course, the next chapter in Fry and Leela’s fateful, time-twisted romance.”

Futurama has also been renewed for 20 more episodes following Season 12, which means Hulu has picked up the series for Seasons 13 and 14.