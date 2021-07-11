gen:LOCK Announces Comic-Con at Home Panel

✖

gen:LOCK has announced a new panel coming to Comic-Con @ Home 2021! Comic-Con is going virtual once again this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but unlike the first time around, the deck is being stacked with tons of interesting projects and panels from series currently in the works. This includes Rooster Teeth and Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Society production, gen:LOCK, which is now in the midst of getting ready to launch its second season with HBO Max. We haven't gotten much in terms of concrete updates since its initial announcement in 2019, but that's about to change very soon.

Rooster Teeth and Outlier Society have announced a new panel for gen:LOCK taking place on Comic-Con @ Home's official YouTube channel on July 24th at 6PM PST/8PM CST. This will be our first look at Season 2 of the series and will feature stars Michael B. Jordan and Dakota Fanning, and head writer Daniel Dominguez in attendance as they break down what we can expect to see from the new episodes. Here's the official announcement:

Join @michaelb4jordan, Dakota Fanning, @ThaDominghorse & @theblerdgurl at Comic-Con@Home July 24 at 6pm PT/8pm CT for the gen:LOCK Season 2 panel! Get an exclusive first look at the new season and learn more about what’s coming for Julian, Miranda, and the rest of the team. pic.twitter.com/oxvb3rKepU — gen:LOCK (@OfficialgenLOCK) July 9, 2021

There's currently no release window or date set for gen:LOCK Season 2 yet, but it's in the works for an upcoming release through HBO Max. The writers room includes the likes of Daniel Dominguez, Maasai Singleton, Evan Narcisse, Kristle Peluso and Gavin Hignight, and more, and Rooster Teeth begins to describe the new season as such, "On a dying Earth in the midst of a now unstoppable climate collapse, two utterly distinct visions for the future of the human race have come to dominate: The Polity and the Union. The future of humanity, if it is to have one, rests in some form of mechanization or digitization. On opposing sides of this fundamental debate, the Polity and the Union remained locked in a brutal and unforgiving war…"

The synopsis continues with, "A war the Polity is losing, despite the heroic efforts of their greatest soldiers, the Gen:Lock team – Chase, Cammie, Yaz, Kazu and Val, who continue to upload their minds to their Holon units and fight for their vision of a better future on the front lines. As we meet the figurehead of the Union — Brother Tate — and the citizens for whom he spills Polity blood, the nature of the conflict between the two sides will be seen in a whole new light. A light that, for Chase, will test his loyalty to the Polity… as he digs deeper into the nature of the war and realizes nothing he thought is what it seems…"

Will you be tuning into gen:LOCK's panel at Comic-Con later this month? What are you hoping to see from Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!