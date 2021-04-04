Godzilla Singular Point Releases New Look at Rodan

✖

Godzilla Singular Point has released a close look at its new Rodan design! Although Godzilla vs. Kong is currently dominating the box office around the world with Legendary's MonsterVerse iteration of Toho's famous kaiju, the fan favorite Titan actually got a completely different makeover in the anime world. Although Netflix has experimented with the Godzilla franchise in the past with a full trilogy of anime films, this newest take on the famous kaiju is completely different than ever before. Godzilla Singular Point introduced a new design for the Kaiju along with some other familiar monsters.

Taking on the various new designs for the kaiju was Studio Ghibli animator Eiji Yamamori, and alongside the new designs for Godzilla and Jet Jaguar, the official Twitter account for Godzilla Singular Point has revealed a close look at the new Rodan design in the series. With it making its debut in Japan as of March, fans have already begun to see this kaiju in action. Check it out below:

Although Godzilla Singular Point has begun streaming on Netflix in Japan, it will be releasing in other territories at a later point in the year. They describe the series as such, "Godzilla Singular Point is an all-new animated TV series that marks the beginning of a new project for Godzilla, one of Japan’s most iconic characters. This anime series unfolds over 13 episodes to tell a new and original story unlike anything seen in the Godzilla franchise before."

Featuring kaiju designs from Yamamori and human character designs from Blue Exorcist creator Kazue Kato, Godzilla Singular Point has given the franchise a full anime makeover for Netflix! But what do you think of Rodan's new design for the anime series? Curious to see what other kaiju have gotten a makeover like this? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!