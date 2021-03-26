Godzilla vs. Kong Introduces Kong's Surprising Human Connection

✖

This weekend, fans were finally treated to the first real look at Godzilla vs. Kong, when Warner Bros. and Legendary debuted the first trailer for the upcoming blockbuster on Sunday. The film will see the two titans going head-to-head in an epic battle, and it looks like it will be bringing a lot of new elements into the Monsterverse along the way. That was especially the case for King Kong, as the trailer teased an unexpected ally for the massive monster. Partway through the trailer, viewers are introduced to Jia (Kaylee Hottle), a young girl who appears to be a member of the Iwi tribe on Skull Island. Warner Bros. and Legendary describe her as "a young orphaned girl with whom [Kong] has formed a unique and powerful bond."

(Photo: Legendary)

While it's unclear exactly what role Jia will have in the overall plot of Godzilla vs. Kong, the idea of Kong having a tie to humanity itself definitely adds another layer to the battle that's ahead.

Godzilla vs. Kong will be directed by Adam Wingard, with a script from Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein. It will also star Alexander Skarsgard as Nathan Lind, Millie Bobby Brown as Madison Russell, Rebecca Hall as Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, Shun Oguri as Ren Serizawa, Eiza Gonzalez as Maya Simmons, Julian Dennison as Josh Valentine, Kyle Chandler as Dr. Mark Russell, and Demian Bichir as Walter Simmons.

You can check out the official synopsis for Godzilla vs Kong below:

"In a new world where man and monster now coexist, Monarch must lead the way to a prosperous future alongside the Titans, keeping humanity in check. However, rival factions that want to manipulate the Titans for war begin to rise under the guise of a nefarious conspiracy, threatening to wipe out all life on the planet. Meanwhile, on Skull Island, strange seismic activity draws the attention of Godzilla and Kong alike."

Godzilla vs Kong is expected to debut on March 26, both in theaters and on HBO Max.