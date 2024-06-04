Godzilla x Kong Director Confirms Major Mothra Theory

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire might have featured the introduction of the Skar King and Shimo, but the latest movie of the MonsterVerse also brought some old favorites back into the limelight. Aside from the King of the Monsters and Skull Island's ruler making their long-awaited returns, the "Queen of the Monsters", Mothra, also was front and center. In a new reveal, director Adam Wingard confirmed a big theory in the new art book for The New Empire when it came to the kaiju moth.

Unfortunately, Wingard will not be returning for the third film of the kaiju crossover series, though Legendary has already brought on a writer for the third outing in David Callaham. Despite this fact, Adam Wingard hasn't been shy to share his love of the MonsterVerse, as the new art book sees him talking about Mothra and his own father's love of the flying kaiju, "When King of the Monsters came out, my dad went to go see the movie, and the first thing he said was how much he loved Mothra and that always stuck with me. That was a character that just instantly, people loved. The other Titans, you want to see them pounding into each other, Mothra is more of an ethereal presence, which we needed in this movie."

(Photo: Warner Bros & Legendary)

Mothra x Mothra: Mothra Empire

In continuing to discuss Mothra, Wingard broke down the new iteration of the kaiju to appear in The New Empire, "This is essentially Mothra's mother. 'The eggs that were laid on the surface were laid by The New Empire's version of Mothra and this film establishes that she is the protector of the pathways to the surface which are vortexes. And so, theoretically, this Titan has access to these vortexes and laid eggs on the surface, which is what we saw in King of The Monsters. She is the original one."

Luckily, Mothra wasn't killed as a result of the New Empire, meaning that the giant moth can return in the future of the MonsterVerse. With both a third film of the Godzilla/Kong crossover series confirmed and a second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on the way on Apple TV+, there are plenty of avenues for both old and new kaiju to hit the scene.

Want to see what the future holds for the MonsterVerse? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on kaiju.