Golden Kamuy's Creator Is Hiring Help For His New Manga

Golden Kamuy ended its manga last year, bringing to a close the story of Saicihi Sugimoto. With the fourth season of the anime adaptation going on hiatus as fans waited to dive back into the television series, it would seem the manga's creator, Satoru Noda, is planning to dive into a new manga world. Supinamarada is a sports anime that touches on a field that few anime have dared to explore in ice hockey. It would seem that Noda might need some help when it comes to creating this new ice hockey manga.

Sports and anime have gone hand in hand for quite some time, as franchises such as Hajime no Ippo, Hakiyu, Free, Slam Dunk, and Prince of Tennis have effortlessly blending the anime medium with the sports world. Fans have also been able to see the anime world blend into the realm of live-action sports, with various professional athletes wearing their love of anime on their sleeves. The NFL, NBA, professional wrestling, and MMA are just a few examples of sports that have athletes that have shared their love of all things anime in the past.

An Ice Hockey Manga

This isn't the first time that Soda has worked on the world of Supinamarada. The series first debuted prior to Golden Kamuy's launch, releasing its first chapter in 2011. Of course, with the success of Soda's latest action-packed series, the manga artist took a step back from the world of ice hockey but is searching for assistants to help carry that weight.

(Photo: Young Jump)

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into Golden Kamuy, you can stream the first season on Crunchyroll. Here's an official description for the anime that takes a page from real-life events, "In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi "Immortal" Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck-and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa-to survive."

Via Manga Mogura