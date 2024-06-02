Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle Has a Big Post-Credits Scene

Warning! Massive spoilers for Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle to follow! Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle is now making its way through theaters in the United States, and there's a big post-credits scene that teases how the anime will come to an end! A couple of years after the end of the TV anime's fourth season, Haikyu has returned with the first of two planned feature films that will bring the anime to its official end. After hitting theaters in Japan earlier this year, this first movie is now screening in theaters across North America as fans get to see how the ending really begins.

Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle picks up right after the end of the TV anime's fourth season with the highly anticipated Nationals match between Karasuno and Nekoma high schools. After having a major back and forth during practice sessions earlier in the series, the two rival schools are finally in the midst of their first match with everything on the line. But after it ends, a final post-credits scene drops a massive tease for Karasuno's future as the anime readies to bring it all to an end.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle Post-Credits Scene Explained

Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle sees Karasuno officially defeating Nekoma and making it to the Quarterfinals of the Japan's national tournament. It was a fierce game where Nekoma showcased just how well they have gotten adjusted to Karasuno's high octane offense, but it soon came to an end as Karasuno pulled through and defeated their rivals. After the credits, Shoyo Hinata and Tobio Kageyama happen to see the match of the school they'll be facing off against in the next round, Kamomedai High.

It's here that Korai Hoshiumi confronts the two and asks whether or not watching their match was in order to scope out their competition. As Shoyo looks on, Hoshiumi then declares that it's time for them to find out which one of them is the true, new "Tiny Giant," a goal that the both of them had been setting their sights on. It sets up for the next and final part of the anime's feature film grand finale, and will likely be a great place for the anime to come to an end.

This also means that the anime will likely never make it to the final arc of Haruichi Furudate's original Haikyu manga, but the Karasuno vs. Kamomedai match is a great place to go out on for a number of reasons. Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle is now screening in theaters with both English subtitled and dubbed releases available.