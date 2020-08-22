Haikyuu Composer Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look with Fans

✖

Haikyuu's manga might have ended, and the anime might not be returning until the fall, the composer behind the anime series has shared a special behind-the-scenes look with fans to celebrate the series. Fans of the franchise recently celebrated "Haikyuu Day," a special holiday commemorating the best moments of Haruichi Furudate's manga series and it's doubly special this year considering that the manga came to an end not that long ago. It's such a big year for the holiday that series composer Yuki Hayashi also got into the fun with fans on Twitter to help celebrate the anime as well.

Hayashi took to Twitter to share one of the behind-the-scenes moments when they were composing some of the music behind the anime. It's not clear when exactly this video in question takes place (although it is notably before the restrictions of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic), but it is a fun look into the music of the anime! The music of the anime is one of its biggest strengths, and now we can see a little more of the effort and artistry going into the score! You can check it out below

Haikyuu!! To The Top will be returning for the second half of the fourth season on October 2nd in Japan. The second half of the season was initially scheduled to debut this July as part of the Summer 2020 anime season, but was delayed due to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The second half of the season will continue Karasuno's first trip to the Spring Nationals tournament and will see them coming across one of the strongest teams so far, Inarizaki High School with the Miya twins at the center of it all.

As for the manga, the original series is now complete and you can check out the entire run now through Viz Media's Shonen Jump digital library! Are you excited for Haikyuu's big fourth season return later this Fall? What are you most excited to see when the anime returns? Did you catch up with the manga's finale? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

