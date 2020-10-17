New Haruhi Suzumiya Novels Shares U.S. Release Dates

✖

Earlier this year it was announced that Nagaru Tanigawa and Noizi Ito would be teaming up against for a new Haruhi Suzumiya story for the first time in several years, and now Yen Press has revealed the United States release dates for not only the new story but the other novels as well. Yen Press previously announced that this new story, officially titled The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya, will be hitting shelves in Japan on November 25th and Yen Press will be dropping it digitally on the same day for fans in the United States.

But now they have confirmed that The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya will be releasing in print on June 2021. To get fans ready for the new story to physically hit shelves next June, Yen Press will be releasing new print editions of the previous volumes of the series beginning in January. There's a plan to release two volumes each month after in time for the new story's release in June.

Haruhi fans...it's the moment you've been waiting for...the return of Haruhi Suzumiya in print! We're releasing The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya in print June 2021! Leading up to June, we will be releasing new editions of the previous volumes every month starting January 2021! pic.twitter.com/yeHUU6CfzI — Yokai Press (@yenpress) October 12, 2020

Yen Press will release new physical editions of The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya and The Sigh of Haruhi Suzumiya in January 2021, and every month after will feature the release of two subsequent volumes. With the current release schedule of two volumes from January to May 2021, this will eventually catch up interested fans for the eleventh story of the series releasing physically next June.

While there are no concrete release dates for the new novels just yet, fans can rest easy knowing that by next Summer they will potentially have all eleven volumes of the Haruhi Suzumiya franchise sitting on their shelves. But what do you think?

Will you be checking out Haruhi Suzumiya's new story when it finally hit shelves? Will you be using this chance to re-read through all of the stories so far? Will you be jumping into The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya's franchise for the first time with these novels? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!