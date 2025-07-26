Helluva Boss & Hazbin Hotel Fans Have Only One More Day to Claim This Exciting Surprise

Originally created by Vivienne “VivziePop” Medrano and SpindleHorse as an animated indie YouTube series since its debut in 2020, while it may look like an edgy Millennial cartoon from a previous era, the show has garnered so much praise as an adult animated musical comedy that, not only has the beautiful animation, unique plot, and its own brand of dark humor won its renowned popularity, but has an absolutely banger soundtrack. It is a musical, after all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, along with Helluva Boss coming to streaming on Prime, it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con that a new limited-edition vinyl record for the first season will also be released! But fans need to jump on this exclusive merch fast, because once it’s gone, it’s gone! You’ll find the Helluva Boss Season 1 soundtrack vinyl, as a limited-edition release for San Diego Comic-Con 2025, available for pre-order here until July 27th, with more details below.

Helluva Boss Fans Can Listen to Their Favorite Tracks on This SDCC Special Vinyl!

Since the series will be streaming on Prime, the Amazon streaming service is partnering with Atlantic Records to not only release the soundtracks for both Helluva Boss (Seasons 1 and 2) and Hazbin Hotel will be released September 10 (the same day as the release of Helluva Boss to streaming), but will be releasing a physical vinyl record version of the first season’s soundtrack from Helluva Boss on October 24th! But fans have to order quickly — while pre-orders are available, the chance to order the vinyl won’t be available for long as pre-orders will cease July 27th! Be sure to order the the soundtrack at these available sites or the limited-edition collector’s vinyl at SharkRobot or before they’re gone!

Physical formats of the soundtrack will include CD, cassette, vinyl and vinyl exclusives at Hot Topic, Box Lunch and Amazon. With the soundtrack for Season 1 getting hot with pre-orders, pre-orders for Season 2 will also be available soon. The complete Helluva Boss: Season 1 (Original Soundtrack) will even include an all-new original song “BUZZZN” along with the full version of “My World Is Burning Down Around Me”, the “rock version” of the “I.M.P Jingle”, and a cover of “Oh Millie” by Garry Blipp. The tracklist will include:

SIDE A

I.M.P. Jingle – Garry Blipp Oh Millie – Richard Horvitz, Vivian Nixon Williams Teacher’s Song – Mara Wilson, Abby Trott, Richard Horvitz My World Is Burning Down Around Me – Barrett Wilbert Weed You Will Be Okay – Bryce Pinkham Loo Loo Land – Alex Brightman Mustang Dong – Lyle Rath Vacay To Bonetown – Cristina Vee

SIDE B

C.H.E.R.U.B. Jingle – Vivienne Medrano, Don Darryl Rivera, Jayden Libran Striker’s Song – Norman Reedus Moxxie’s Bad Trip – Michael Romeo Ruocco, Richard Horvitz, Brandon Rogers, Bryce Pinkham House of Asmodeus – Richard Horvitz, James Monroe Iglehart, Alex Brightman, Cristina Vee, Brandon Rogers, Vivienne Medrano, Jinkx Monsoon Cotton Candy – Rochelle Diamante Monster’s Ball – Lollia, Chi-Chi BUZZZN – Rochelle Diamante I.M.P. Jingle (Rock Version) – Lyle Rath, Mardy Leith Oh Millie (Garry Blipp Cover) – Garry Blipp

VivziePop herself stated, “I’m so excited to be partnering with Atlantic Records to bring the music of the Hellaverse to fans everywhere. These songs are part of the fabric that makes up Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss, and in so many ways, the music is the heart of this world we created. I can’t wait for fans to be able to finally hold a physical album in their hands.”

Will you be ordering your own vinyl before they’re gone? Let us know in the comments what your favorite song from the series is!